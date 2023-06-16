2023 June 16 11:26

Launching of a ferry between Yeisk and Mariupol is under consideration

Photo by IAA PortNews Donetsk People's Republic and Rosmorrechflot on development of Mariupol port

An agreement has been signed between the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) on the development of the seaport of Mariupol. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the ceremony took place at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023). The document has been signed Yevgeny Solntsev, Prime Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Denis Ushakov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot.

“The navigation period has begun, and we must organize the work of our port of Mariupol according to Russian standards and regulations approved by the Russian Ministry of Transport. Therefore, the signed agreement allows us to develop cooperation and act within the legislative framework of the Russian Federation,” Yevgeny Solntsev commented.

He reminded that the port of Mariupol, the deepest sea port of the Sea of ​​Azov, used to handle 30 million tonnes of cargo per year. Today, the Russian Government has set a goal to restore the operation of the port and ensure its cargo turnover in the navigation of 2023 at 500 thousand tonnes. “This is not an easy task, but we are moving in this direction. We already welcome ships every week with the volumes increasing,” Yevgeny Solntsev told IAA PortNews.

According to Denis Ushakov, a regular ferry line is planned to be launched for the port development. He said a car ferry is planned to make voyages between Mariupol and Yeisk once a day.

The port of Mariupol is of great importance for the Russian port industry, said Denis Ushakov. “For us, its development is very important. We will support the DPR in every way,” he summarized.