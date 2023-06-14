2023 June 14 11:49

NOVATEK develops its proprietary Arctic Mix LNG process

PAO NOVATEK says it obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called “Arctic Mix” for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants.

This LNG process has been developed to implement the Company’s large-scale projects on gravity-based structures with a production capacity of 6+ mmtpa per LNG train. Mixed refrigerants in the process allow it to be used in a wider geography with a better energy efficiency and leaner equipment list.

This innovation is an important step towards the localization of liquefaction process trains in alignment with the Company’s strategic objective to develop LNG technologies in Russia. Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.