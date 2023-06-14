2023 June 14 10:50

Port of Long Beach container volumes down 14.9% in May 2023

The Port of Long Beach in May moved 758,225 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 14.9% from May 2022. Imports decreased 17.2% to 361,661 TEUs and exports increased 8.1% to 127,870 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port declined 20% to 268,695 TEUs, according to the company's release.

Cargo throughput in May was up 15.6% from April, which was 8.6% more than March. Although trade declined 14.9% for May year-over-year, cargo moved through the Port was down 20.1% year-over-year in April and 30% in March.



The Port has moved 3,135,600 TEUs during the first five months of 2023, a 24.8% decrease from the same period in 2022. Loaded imports are down 28% to 1,472,626 TEUs, while loaded exports are up 0.9% to 600,586 TEUs.



