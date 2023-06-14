2023 June 14 09:26

Throughput of Turkish ports in 5M’23 totaled 215.5 million tonnes, down 5.5% YoY

In May, Turkish ports handled 46.1 million tonnes

In January-May 2022, throughput of Turkish ports totaled 215.5 million tonnes, down 5.5% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In May, Turkish ports handled 46.1 million tonnes, down 3.2%, year-on-year.

The highest throughput in May 2023 was registered in the port of Kocaeli (7.59 million tonnes), Aliaga (6.94 million tonnes), Iskenderun (5.52 million tonnes), Tekirdag (4.5 million tonnes), Mersin (4.19 million tonnes). Turkey’s 10 largest ports handled 38.9 million tonnes which accounts for 84.4%.

Key export cargoes of Turkey are artificial cement (880.4 thousand tonnes), diesel fuel (534.7 thousand tonnes), heavy fuel oil (499.1 thousand tonnes), feldspar (483 thousand tonnes), other types of cement (461.1 thousand tonnes).

Key import cargoes of Turkey are crude oil (2.2 million tonnes), coal (1.78 million tonnes), wheat (1.75 million tonnes), metal scrap (1.65 million tonnes), diesel fuel (1.64 million tonnes). Russia was the key supplier of coal, crude oil, diesel fuel and wheat.

In May, major directions of Turkish exports were Italy (1.18 million tonnes), USA (972 thousand tonnes), Izrael (809 thousand tonnes), Spain (769 thousand tonnes), Egypt (762 thousand tonnes). Major importers — Russia (9.07 million tonnes), USA (1.6 million tonnes), Greece (1.08 million tonnes), Egypt (1.05 million tonnes), and Chine (984 thousand tonnes).