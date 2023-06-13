2023 June 13 17:59

NUTEP container terminal handled 294,000 TEU in 5M’2023, up 26% YoY

In May 2023, NUTEP handled its five-millionth container since it was put into operation in 2004

In May 2023, the NUTEP container terminal (part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group) handled its five-millionth container since it was put into operation in 2004, according to Delo Group.

The NUTEP terminal was created from scratch in the port of Novorossiysk. As part of a large-scale investment program, Delo Group invested more than 14 billion rubles in the terminal expansion, constructing a unique deepwater berth and developed adjacent infrastructure, and purchasing modern equipment. This brought the terminal's capacity up to 700,000 TEU in 2019.

In 19 years of operation, the terminal has received about 6,000 ship calls, the largest handled vessel was a container ship 299.9 m long with a capacity of 7,114 TEU.

At the end of 2022 the volume of transshipment reached a record 582.5 thousand TEU (+6.8% compared to 2021). During the first five months of 2023, NUTEP handled 294,000 TEU, 26% more than during the same period in 2022. The terminal's share in the Novorossiysk port container turnover reached 67%.

"NUTEP is the most modern container terminal in Southern Russia. Today, with the reorientation of cargo flows and the launch of new services through Novorossiysk, we continue implementing projects to modernize the terminal: by 2025 we plan to upgrade the rear storage area, purchase and putting into operation new transshipment equipment," - said Igor Yakovenko, DeloPorts Director General.