2023 June 13 13:35

HMM introduces first direct service between Indonesia and Latin America

HMM's exclusive service connecting Far East, India and Latin America (FIL) makes a maiden call in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, on 8th June 2023, according to the company's release.



FIL service was launched in December 2021, and the port of Jakarta, Indonesia, was recently added to FIL’s port rotation:

Busan - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Jakarta - Singapore - Kattupalli - Santos - Paranagua - Itapoa - Navegantes - Buenos Aires - Montevideo - Santos - Singapore - Hongkong - Busan.



MV. Hyundai Shanghai will be the first vessel for HMM’s FIL service at Jakarta with her carrying capacity of 6,987 TEU, and this marks the company’s first direct service between Indonesia and Latin America, with connection to key Asian ports.



The enhanced FIL service was celebrated with a presentation of plaques from HMM Indonesia branch and New Priok Container Terminal One(NPCT1). This partnership demonstrates the collaborative efforts and shared commitment between HMM and NPCT1 in delivering best-in-class service and facilitating seamless trade operations.





