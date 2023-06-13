2023 June 13 13:12

Lead ship of Project NE-020.2 to commence regular voyages along eastern shore of Kamchatka in August

Image surce: Tamchattransflot

Freight and passenger ship Anatoly Cherneyev, lead ship of Project NE-020.2 built by Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) for Kamchatka will commence regular voyages along eastern shore of Kamchatka in August 2023. Only one fourth of the ship staffing is complete so far. Recruitment is underway.

“We are going to commence regular voyages along eastern shore of Kamchatka in August. The first voyages are to planned from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Ossora and Tilichiki, — said Ivan Kapralov, General Director of Tamchattransflot. — Next year we will start sailing along the western shore to Manoly, Palana and other port points of Kamchatka. It is a top vessel for transport within our region.” According to Ivan Kapralov, the key problem being faced by all transport companies is the shortage of qualified personnel.

According to the ship master Yuri Pinigin, the ship has all modern equipment, two electronic cartography complexes, a GMDSS complex, a general alarm system, and a common control system for all ship systems from the bridge. “Unmanned control of machinery spaces was examined by RS. While the ship was sailing the engine room was sealed, and no one could enter there for 24 hours. The test was a success,” he added.

The ship built under the federal project “Development of infrastructure for marine and inland water transport” in the framework of the state programme “Transport System Development” for the Kamchatka Territory came to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in autumn 2022 and was registered in Russian International Register of Ships in December 2022. Upon completion of the paperwork the ship became the property of the region in May 2023.

The vessel’s particulars: ice class - Ice 2, LOA - 75 m; BOA — 13.4 m; depth — 5.5 m, draft — 3.7 m max, cargo capacity — 780 t in holds; capacity of cargo holds — 1,378 cbm; container capacity — 27 TEU, full speed — 12 knots, area of navigation – unlimited including non-Arctic seas, according to the class.

NE-020.2 concept was developed by Nordic Engineering, design – by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb, design documentation — by SeaTech.

The ship is able to carry up to 1.3 thousand tonnes, 27 TEUs, dry bulk cargo, up to 36 passengers and 18 crewmembers.

As IAA PortNews wrote earlier, the ship will improve transport links with the remote areas. Kamchatka Government also has plans to use the ship for tourism.