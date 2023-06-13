2023 June 13 11:46

Jan De Nul enters long-term partnership agreement with RWE for next-gen installation vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms

Jan De Nul Group has signed an agreement with RWE, a German energy provider, for the long-term chartering of two next-generation installation vessels for future offshore wind foundation and turbine construction, according to the company's release. The charters are supported by a Service Agreement through which Jan De Nul Group will provide both in-house and market solutions and services, to support and perform installation campaigns for RWE’s offshore wind projects.

The partnership includes the exclusive and long-term charter of the two next-generation offshore installation vessels Les Alizés and Voltaire. Both can be used at RWE’s current and future offshore construction projects and, if needed, to run maintenance campaigns at its existing offshore wind farm portfolio.



Les Alizés has been chartered for more than five years, and is a purpose-built vessel designed for transporting, lifting, and installing wind turbine foundations. With the ability to lift up to 5,000 tonnes and with a deck loading capacity of 61,000 tonnes, she is capable of handling the scale and design of future foundations that will support the next generation of wind turbines. Les Alizés’ first project will be the Danish offshore project Thor. Foundation installation works for this 1,000-megawatt wind farm are due to take place in 2025.

This multi-year approach creates much-desired planning security for our state-of-the-art installation vessels and will allow safe and efficient installation of a large number of offshore wind farms.



Voltaire is the world’s largest jack-up installation vessel with a crane capacity of 3,200 tonnes and approximately 130-metre long legs. Her innovative design makes the vessel highly suitable for the installation of next generation wind farms in deep waters. She has been chartered to RWE for more than four years, from 2027 onwards. Subject to the project’s final investment decision, Voltaire will install the turbines of RWE’s Hollandse Kust West VII wind farm off the Dutch coast.

With this framework agreement, the two companies are continuing their cooperation. During 2021 and 2022, Jan De Nul Group provided installation services supporting the construction of RWE’s offshore wind farm Kaskasi off the German coast. More recently, Jan De Nul Group has been awarded with the export and inter-array cable installation scopes on RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm.