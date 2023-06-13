Maersk expands operations at Jeddah Port

  • Home
  2023 June 13

    The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of AE12 and AE7 shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port by logistics giant Maersk as part of efforts aimed at connecting the Kingdom to global markets and unlocking new investment opportunities, according to the company's release.

    With a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes 15 port calls at Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Tanjung Pelepas, Colombo, Tangier, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Felixstowe, London Gateway, Salalah, Khalifa, and Jebel Ali.

    On the other hand, the AE12 service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships offering a 15,000-TEU capacity.

