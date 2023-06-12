2023 June 12 15:12

BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien

BW Offshore says it has signed a short-term extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien in order to discuss a potential purchase of the FPSO by the client. The firm period has been extended until 15 June 2023.



About BW Offshore

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.