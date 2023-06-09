2023 June 9 17:24

Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 8% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 14%



In January-May 2023, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 5.9 million tonnes of cargo (-7.9%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo fell by 8.3% to 4.89 million tonnes, bulk cargo – up 4.1% to 562.8 thousand tonnes, other cargo – down 11.8% to 369.72 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 14.2% to 176 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers fell by 5.8% to 276 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 31.3% to 3 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 1% to 3.007 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 mln t of cargo.