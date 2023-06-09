2023 June 9 16:35

Subsea7 extends frame agreement with Aker BP

Subsea7 announced an extension of its existing frame agreement with Aker BP for four years to the end of 2028. The agreement covers the provision of engineering, fabrication and installation activities for subsea umbilical, risers and flowlines (SURF) as part of Aker BP’s field developments on the Norwegian continental shelf.



The value of the work to be called off under the frame agreement will be recognised in Subsea7’s backlog when each new project is sanctioned.