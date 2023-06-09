  • Home
  2023 June 9

    Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal in 4M’2023 rose by 8% YoY

    The company handles over 83% of liquid bulk cargo handled in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg

    In January-April 2023, Petersburg Oil Terminal  handled almost 2.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 8%, year-on-year, POT BoD Chairman and shareholder Elena Vasilyeva told PBC.

    According to her, the company handles over 83% of liquid bulk cargo handled in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal’s throughput is 12.5 million tonnes per year.

2023 June 9

