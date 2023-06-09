2023 June 9 16:40

Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal in 4M’2023 rose by 8% YoY

The company handles over 83% of liquid bulk cargo handled in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg

In January-April 2023, Petersburg Oil Terminal handled almost 2.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 8%, year-on-year, POT BoD Chairman and shareholder Elena Vasilyeva told PBC.

According to her, the company handles over 83% of liquid bulk cargo handled in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal’s throughput is 12.5 million tonnes per year.