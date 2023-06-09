2023 June 9 12:13

Offshore works kick off at Vineyard wind farm in US with installation of first foundation

In a landmark moment for DEME, offshore works at the Vineyard Wind 1 project in the US have begun. ‘Orion’, DEME’s specialised floating offshore installation vessel, successfully installed the first of 62 foundations.



Vineyard Wind 1 is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the country and the first of several US wind farm projects in DEME’s portfolio.



DEME, the leading offshore wind farm contractor in the world, is pleased to support the energy transition by bringing its smart solutions, based on decades of experience in the renewables industry, and deploying its high-tech fleet. Equipped with DP3 and a tailormade motion compensated gripper system, ‘Orion’is specifically designed for the installation of large monopile foundations.



DEME Offshore US is carrying out the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform. Later, the company will also install the wind turbines.