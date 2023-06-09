2023 June 9 09:32

KR grants first new technical qualification statement for HiNAS-Control

Korean Register (KR) proudly announces the issuance of the Statement of Qualification, marking the first New Technical Qualification (NTQ) statement which was awarded to the Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS Control) on 7 June during Nor-Shipping 2023. The successful completion of the System Integration Stage, the third stage of the NTQ process, solidifies HiNAS Control's capabilities as an innovative AI-based autonomous navigation system.



Developed in collaboration between Avikus, a leading provider of autonomous navigation solutions, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HiNAS Control utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology. By integrating data collected from vessel sensors and sailing equipment, the system empowers ships to navigate optimal routes, maintain ideal speeds, and avoid collisions. This solution not only enhances safety during navigation but also improves fuel efficiency and alleviates the operational workload for bridge teams. Additionally, HiNAS Control is poised to contribute to the reduction of maritime accidents and air pollutants.



The NTQ was conducted in accordance with the "Guidelines for New Technology Qualification" established by KR to evaluate new maritime technology. The NTQ process comprises four stages: feasibility and concept verification, prototype validation, system integration, and operational assessment. KR's comprehensive review of classification rules and international regulations confirmed the outstanding performance of HiNAS Control. Through rigorous risk assessment and technical evaluation, KR issued an NTQ statement for this groundbreaking autonomous navigation system.



KWON Byounghun, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab of HD KSOE said: “This new technology evaluation is a great example of HD Hyundai Group's leading autonomous navigation technology. Through this NTQ process, we were able to confirm the stability and performance of the system through sufficient technical verification in various scenarios using the virtual test drive system at our Digital Convergence Center.”



LIM Dohyeong, CEO of Avikus, said: "This certification is significant as it is the first such case to achieve KR's NTQ. We will do our best to develop and lead the market in safe and green autonomous navigation technology through cooperation with KR and HD KSOE".



LEE Hyungchul, KR Chairman & CEO, said: "We are proud to have successfully verified the high-level performance of an AI-based autonomous navigation system through the first NTQ process under the newly established 'Guidelines for New Technology Qualification'. We will continue to provide more substantial and active technical support for the commercialization of autonomous ships as a future technology”.



With the issuance of the NTQ statement for HiNAS Control, KR reinforces its commitment to fostering innovative maritime technologies that drive the industry forward and ensure a safer and greener future.