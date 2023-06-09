2023 June 9 11:31

Viridis Bulk Carriers wins DNV AiP for ammonia-powered short sea bulk carrier design

Classification society DNV has awarded Viridis Bulk Carriers, an Approval in Principle (AiP) for their ammonia fuelled short sea bulk carrier design. The certificate was presented during the Nor-Shipping trade fair at the DNV stand.



As the maritime industry is looking to bend the carbon curve towards zero, green ammonia is one of the most promising options. As production is scaled, the ease of transport and storage and good energy density, offers some advantages over other low or zero carbon options – provided the technical and safety challenges are managed. The Viridis Bulk Carriers design, developed by Kongsberg Maritime, is for 5,000 dwt short seas vessels that offer a range (3,000 nm) and safety levels equivalent to conventionally fuelled vessels.



For the AiP, DNV has reviewed the design of the vessel for compliance with the 2023 revision of the rules for the DNV Gas Fuelled Ammonia class notation as found in Pt.6 CH.2 Sec.14. The 2023 revision will be published in July 1st 2023 and enter into force January 1st 2024.



An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.