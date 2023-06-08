2023 June 8 13:07

OrbitMI harnesses data-sharing power of Veracity by DNV with reporting integration



OrbitMI’s reporting tool is being integrated with the cloud platform Veracity by DNV to ease the process of compliance for ship owners and operators by enabling trusted emissions data to be shared with regulators and stakeholders.



Stena Bulk is the first shipping company to take advantage of the new integration for the DNV-developed digital ecosystem that hosts verified operational data from more than 10,000 vessels and has over 300,000 users, including ship owners and managers, charterers and cargo owners, and financial institutions.



New York-based vessel performance management specialist OrbitMI is the latest vessel data provider to be added to the fast-growing network of Veracity integrated partners, making it easier for customers to access verified data that they can use and re-use for multiple requirements.



Seamless data verification



The integration will facilitate automated transfer of data gathered by Orbit Reporter, OrbitMI’s noon and event reporting application, to Veracity by DNV for seamless verification of emissions data that can be accessed across the value chain.



“Integration with DNV’s trusted data verification platform reduces risk while enhancing data transparency to increase trust and efficiency for our clients, helping them to meet their goals for compliance, sustainability and operational efficiency,” says OrbitMI CEO Ali Riaz.



Veracity by DNV provides a common source of data truth that can be used in business scenarios such as carbon trading and taxation settlement in relation to the EU’s Emissions Trading System due to be implemented from next year, as well as GHG emissions compliance in relation to CII and EEXI.



This can also be applied for reporting of Scope 1 (ship owner) and Scope 3 (charterer) emissions, and to determine fuel usage and GHG emissions reductions.



Connected workflows enhance productivity



The OrbitMI system operationalizes data from multiple APIs into intelligent connected workflows that allow seamless real-time data access across an organization. This eliminates repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as multiple log-ins, double entry and cut-and-paste, caused by having data stored in different siloed systems that can lead to manual errors, reduced productivity and increased business risk.



Stena Bulk’s General Manager Sustainability & Transformation, Peter Bjorkborg, says the leading Swedish tanker shipping company owns and operates vessels, time charters in vessels and operates the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool.



About OrbitMI

OrbitMI Inc. is a NYC software-as-a-service company with offices in Sweden, Norway, Greece, Serbia and the United Kingdom, and partners across the world. Our customers use our solutions to operate their fleets more profitably, efficiently, safely and sustainably by connecting multiple systems into intelligent connected workflows directly via desktop and mobile app.