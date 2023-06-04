  • Home
  2023 June 4

    The Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port presents its installations and its strategy to ORTM

    On 25th May, following their annual general meeting, some twenty members of the Pays de la Loire Regional Transport and Mobility Research Institute (ORTM) visited Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port’s installations, the port authorities said in a media release.

    They were able to observe on site the actions that are being conducted as of now or in the future in relation to energy transition, notably in the areas of offshore wind power, photovoltaic energy, or natural gas for vehicles (NGV), among others.

    Ludovic Bocquier, the Head of the Energies Business Unit, will be expanding on this subject at ORTM’s annual symposium, which will be held in Nantes on 6th June. The points on the agenda will include energy sobriety and carbon neutrality in transport and mobility.

