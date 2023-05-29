2023 May 29 16:04

LR and Blue ESG join forces for a new project to develop a system for superyacht owners

Lloyd’s Register has entered into an initiative with Blue ESG, a consultancy that works with yacht owners, captains and management to improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG), for a new project to develop a system in line with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements for superyacht owners, according to LR's release.

The project will assist superyacht owners who wish to align their energy transition strategies with the IMO mandated targets of 2030 and 2050. The project to develop the CII platform recognises that the yachting requires a sector specific solution if it is to lead its own transformation and get ahead of cascading emissions and sustainability regulations.

Blue ESG has partnered with SEAindex, who have established a platform for EEDI requirements which focuses on the design and build stage, directly complimenting Blue ESG’s solution which is focused on the ongoing operational requirements. Whilst Yachts are not currently covered by the IMO’s CII requirements, the project will help the industry illustrate a voluntary capability and highlight its green credentials for green finance initiatives.

There are a number of benefits associated with owners adopting the reduction strategy for superyachts including a boost in performance and efficiency, enhanced ESG reputation, valuation, avoiding stranded asset status and the mitigation of vessel depreciation.



