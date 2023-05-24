2023 May 24 16:21

Yantar shipyard lays down 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel Anadyr of MPSV06М series

Marine Rescue Service will operate the vessel in the Northern Sea Route water area

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has held a keel-laying for yet another 7MW multifunction salvage vessel in a series of MPSV06M design ships intended for Marine Rescue Service (MRS). The ship named Anadyr has been laid down today, 24 May 2023, according to the Telegram channel of Marine Rescue Service. The ceremony has been attended by Victor Chernov, head of Marine Rescue Service; Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region; Sergey Samsonov, Director of MRS Kaliningrad Branch.

The Anadyr will be built under the Plan for the Northern Sea Route Infrastructure Development until 2035 and the federal project “Northern Sea Route” of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI). The customer is the Rosmorrechflot’s Directorate of the State Customer of the Seaborne Transport Development Programmes. Homeported in Murmansk the ship will operate in the Northern Sea Route water area.

The ship will be able to perform icebreaking operations in port water areas and in freezing non-Arctic seas with ice thickness of up to 1.5 meters, provide assistance in fire combating on floating objects and coastal ones accessible from seaside, conduct investigation of sea floor and damaged objects when depth is less than 1,000 meters. A helideck for Ка-32 is foreseen.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, it would be the second ship in the series built to the upgraded design. In November 2022, Yantar shipyard was announced the winner of an open competition for construction of yet another 7MW multifunction salvage vessel of MPSV06M. The contract price is RUB 7.46 billion.

Multi-purpose MPSV06M salvage icebreaker vessel of unrestricted area of navigation has Icebreaker 6 class; she has ice-breaker stem and cruiser aft end. The ship particulars: length – about 87 m, width – about 19 m, displacement – about 5,000 t, speed – about 15 knots.

The design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau - SPb. Project MPSV06M meets the 2021 RS Rules and the Polar Code for operation in Arctic seas.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.