2023 May 24 15:56

Jeddah Islamic Port posts 25% rise in April

Jeddah Islamic Port has notched a 25.07% hike in total container volumes during April this year, handling around 465,348 TEUs compared to last year’s 372,064 TEUs according to monthly data published by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

In other container statistics, the Kingdom’s busiest port recorded a 21.83% rise in transshipments and restows from 214,686 TEUs last year to 261,543 TEUs this year. The port’s cargo column saw an addition of 19.33% to the 2022 volume of 4,409,557 tons to achieve about 5,261,883 tons in the previous month.

Key figures across major cargo categories include 128,714 tons of general cargo, 305,038 tons of dry bulk cargo, and 34,109 tons of liquid bulk cargo. In addition, Jeddah’s trade hub played host to 324 vessels over the course of April, a 13.29% surge over last year’s count of 286 vessels. The same month also saw a triple-figure leap in passenger traffic, with numbers totaling 40,947 pax at a 334.77% year-on-year jump from 9,418 pax during the same period in 2022. Similarly, the port witnessed increased trade activity on the livestock front, this led to 458,280 cattle heads being imported, beating the previous year’s tally of 446,539 cattle heads by 2.63%.

On the other hand, automotive trade grew 72.08% to 54,511 units from 31,677 units a year earlier.