2023 May 24 14:32

MOL to commercialize 'V-MO' monitoring service for marine motors jointly developed with Asahi Kasei Engineering

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has completed the joint research and development with Asahi Kasei Engineering on "Predictive Detection of Marine Motor Anomalies by Vibration Sensors" and it has realized to commercialize V-MO, a monitoring service for marine motors.

V-MO enables detection of motor abnormalities, diagnosis of their causes, and continuous condition monitoring of motors installed on a vessel and analyzing the measured data. Since the data is transmitted to the cloud, the motor status can be monitored not only onboard, but from shore as well.



The joint research project began in November 2017 as an open innovation aimed at developing Asahi Kasei Engineering's vibration diagnostic technology, which has a proven track record in numerous onshore plants.

Starting in 2020, the project team has increased the number of vessels subject to trial and promoted the trial services with a view to practical application. About 200 vibration sensors were installed on 13 MOL-operated large crude oil tankers (VLCCs), dry bulk carriers, car carriers, and containerships, and data has been continually verified while collection and analysis during actual voyages. As a result, the team confirmed the validity and practicality of the system, and it is now available for sale. MOL will increase the number of V-MO systems installed on its operated vessels, and Asahi Kasei Engineering will promote sales of V-MOs not only to MOL but also to other vessel owners and operators in Japan and overseas through Fuji Trading Co., Ltd., the sales agency for V-MOs.





