2023 May 24 12:34

Corsica Ferries to seek optimal sustainability with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Modelling service

Technology group Wartsila will carry out Decarbonisation Modelling on two vessels in the Corsica Ferries fleet, according to the company's release. The study will create a digital model of the two ships to simulate the effect of various decarbonisation technologies on their environmental compliance. This will enable accurate evaluation of the efficiency gains possible through the implementation of the latest technical innovations. The order was booked by Wartsila in March 2023.

The ‘Mega Express’ and ‘Mega Express II’ are 176 metre-long sister vessels. Both operate with Wartsila engines and propellers. Propeller re-blading and hybridisation will be among the technologies to be evaluated during the modelling, as will Wartsila’s Energoprofin energy saving propeller cap solution, and the company’s fuel consumption reducing Air Lubrication system.



Wartsila’s Fleet Decarbonisation Service is designed to tackle the challenge of environmental regulatory compliance. By combining data-driven assessments with expert advice and recommendations, the service enables operators to decide on the optimal route to decarbonised operations with cost-effective investments. The service is in line with Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support strategy, and enhances the company’s position as a trustworthy partner to its customers.





