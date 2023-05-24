2023 May 24 11:03

Daphne Technology to advance carbon capture in the maritime transport sector

Daphne Technology has obtained a license from Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco, to further develop and commercialise its mobile carbon capture (MCC) technology, according to the company's release.



Aramco's advanced MCC technology has the potential to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions from the maritime transport and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors. Carbon capture technology is an important tool in addressing carbon abatement, and Daphne Technology is at the forefront of developing greenhouse gas reduction solutions for hard-to-abate sectors including the deep-sea maritime sector. So far, Aramco has demonstrated the MCC technology in passenger road transportation and, more recently, in a heavy-duty truck with up to 40% carbon capture. While marine vessels consume thousands of tons more fuel than trucks, the science behind carbon capture technology is similar. The next step is for Daphne Technology to explore ways to adapt and integrate the technology with its proprietary solutions for deployment on large commercial vessels.



The International Maritime Organization is currently targeting a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from the global fleet by 2050 compared to 2008 – this is driving significant demand for GHG mitigation solutions for the maritime transport sector, and MCC offers a potential path forward.



Daphne Technology is a Swiss climate deep tech company that challenges conventional thinking by developing and integrating technology that eliminates GHG and toxic emissions. CEO Dr. Mario Michan founded Daphne in 2017. The company is based in Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Norway.



Saudi Aramco Technologies Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aramco. Saudi Aramco Technologies serves as the research arm of Aramco, specialising in developing and providing downstream technology solutions in the refining and petrochemical area.