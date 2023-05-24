2023 May 24 09:26

Uralchem reaffirms plans to commission ammonia terminal in late 2023

Uralchem has reaffirmed its plans to launch Russia’s first ammonia export terminal by the end of this year, the Russian fertilizer producer told TASS.

"The first stage rated for a freight turnover of up to 2 mln metric tons of ammonia annually will be put into operation in late 2023. In the second stage of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the capacity of the new facility will grow to 3.5 mln metric tons of ammonia and 1.5 mln metric tons of urea per year," the Uralchem spokesperson said.

"Construction of the new terminal in Taman and its ramp-up to design capacity partly mitigates the problem of the Togliatti-Yuzhny ammonia pipeline blocking," he added.

According to the construction plan, the complex in Taman is to handle 2 million tonnes of ammonia from December 2023 года, by December 2025 its throughput is to be increased to 3.5 million tonnes of ammonia and 1.5 million tonnes of carbamide per year.

Dmitry Mazepin, co-owner of URALCHEM, earlier said the terminal will let launch a new route of supplies, an alternative to Togliatti-Odessa pipeline, the operation of which stopped on 24 February 2022. According to Dmitry Mazepin, investment in the project will total 50 billion. Today, Russia’s exports of ammonia depend on other countries’ terminals. According to Rosstat, Russia’s production of ammonia in 2022 fell by 14.4% to 17 million tonnes.

URALCHEM United Chemical Company is one of the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers in Russia and the CIS countries with facilities for production of over 3 million tonnes of ammonia, 3 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate, 1.2 million tonnes of urea and 1 million tonnes of phosphate and compound fertilisers per year. URALCHEM OJSC is the first largest in Russia producer of ammonium nitrate and the second largest producer of ammonia. URALCHEM’s key assets include Azot Branch of Uralchem in Berezniki, Perm Region; PMF Branch of Uralchem in Perm, Perm Region; KCKK Branch of Uralchem in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov Region; Voskresensk Mineral Fertilisers JSC, Voskresensk, Moscow Region.