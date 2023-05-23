2023 May 23 12:15

Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways rose by almost 18% in 4M'2023

In the first four months of 2023, 4.4 million tons of cargo were transported through the border crossings at Far Eastern Railways in all directions, 17.7% more than during the same period in 2022, according to Russian Railways.

Significant growth was achieved above all as a result of increased exports to China through the Grodekovo (RF) – Suifenhe (PRC) border crossing, including metal ore, which rose by a factor of 1.8 times to 680,000 tons, coal, up 8.6% to 613,000 tons, and grain, which saw an increase of 7.3 times to 257,000 tons.

China imported 28,000 tons of construction materials, which was up by 20.1%, and more than 12,000 tons of container freight, a rise by a factor of 2.3.

In total, export-import freight transportation through the Grodekovo – Suifenhe border crossing amounted to 2.8 million tons, which was an increase of 8.6%.

Export freight traffic through the new railway border crossing at Nizhneleninskoye (Russian Federation) – Tongjiang (People’s Republic of China) amounted to 725,000 tons consisting of 487,000 tons of coal and 238,000 tons of ore, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.