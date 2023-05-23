2023 May 23 11:40

Russian Railways increased volume of Pacific seafood shipments from Primorye by 12% in January-April 2023

In January-April 2023, Russian Railways shipped 250,600 tons of fish products by rail from Primorsky Territory, an increase of 11.5% compared to the same four-month period last year, according to Russian Railways.

Shipments of seafood in containers amounted to 167,900 tons, an increase of 3.9%.

In April 2023, the Company shipped 67,100 tons of fish products, up 20% compared to the same four-month period last year.

The main volume of fish products in April was shipped to consignees in the Moscow region, which took delivery of 19,800 tons, the Urals (15,400 tons) and Siberia (17,900 tons).

Export shipments of fish from the railway stations in Primorye in April this year amounted to 4,000 tons, of which 1,600 tons were dispatched to China.

The volume of seafood shipments for export by rail from Primorye Territory since the beginning of 2023 amounted to 18,700 tons, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.