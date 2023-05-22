Norebo Group changed names of its assets, Pella SK and Pella-Stapel

2023 May 22 17:18

Norebo Group says it changedthe names of its assets,Pella SK and Pella-Stapel to Otradnoye Shipyard LLC and Neva-Stapel LLC, respectively from 18 May 2023.

Pella shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. Pella was privatized in 1992. Reorganization of Pella JSC was completed in November 2022 with Pella SK, LLC taking over the rights and obligations under shipbuilding contracts on construction of fishing ships and Pella-Stapel, LLC acting as a contractor (its assets were acquired by Norebo in spring 2022).

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Norebo said in January 2023 that the order book of Pella SK, LLC and Pella-Stapel, LLC (assets of Norebo Group) numbered 12 fishing ships including two crab catchers of Project 3070; four mid-size processing trawlers of Project 3095, two mid-size processing trawlers of Project 1701 and four long-liners of Project 200101.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia, fish processing factories, a logistics center, cargo terminal Seroglazka and ship repair facilities in Kamchatka. From 2022, Norebo has been investing in the development of its shipbuilding company in the Leningrad Region. The group’s fleet numbers over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The holding’s transport company is engaged in fish products transportation by refrigerated ships. As of today, Norebo headquartered in Murmansk employs over 3,500 people.