2023 May 22 12:44

Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC established with 100% participation of the Republic

RUB 2 billion have been contributed in the company’s authorised capital from the budget of Tatarstan

Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC with a 100% participation of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) in the authorized capital has been established in order to develop passenger transportation by inland water transport. The Order signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic Alexey Pesoshin has been published on the official portal for legal information of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“To accept the proposal of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan on the establishment of a joint-stock company Tatarstan Republic Fleet with 100% participation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the authorized capital,” reads the Order.

RUB 2 billion have been contributed from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan as payment into the authorized capital of the newly established joint-stock company.

According to local media, RUB 20 billion will be allocated annually for the maintenance of inland waterways and approaches to berths in Tatarstan. That is foreseen by the climate change adaptation plan of the Republic.