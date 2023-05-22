2023 May 22 10:13

Stolt Concept joins Ulsan Port Authority for safety drill

Last week, Stolt Tankers successfully completed an emergency incident drill with the Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The Coast Guard, medical teams, police, offshore and shore-based firefighters, rescue services and pollution response ships also joined the exercise.

The drill included an emergency scenario in which the Stolt Concept simulated a spill from a bunker tank which was punctured while berthing and a burst hydraulic line which caused a fire onboard. After a first attempt by two teams onboard to extinguish the fire, the crew assessed that they needed assistance and the Ulsan firefighters took over from both shore and sea.

All ships in the Stolt Tankers fleet regularly perform safety drills onboard, so the crew of the Stolt Concept was well prepared for this challenge.



