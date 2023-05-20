2023 May 20 16:37

Aker Solutions reels in Uaru umbilicals contract

The contract includes delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totaling over 52 kilometers in length

Aker Solutions says it has been awarded a sizeable (between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion) contract from ExxonMobil's Guyana affiliate to provide dynamic and static subsea umbilical for the Uaru project offshore Guyana.



The contract includes delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totaling over 52 kilometers in length. Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Mobile, Alabama. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2026.



The Uaru field is part of ExxonMobil Guyana’s Stabroek project and is expected to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily capacity after targeted start-up in 2026.



“We are excited by the award of the Uaru umbilical system, and to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil in Guyana, following the previous awards of the Payara and Yellowtail umbilical," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' subsea business.



These projects constitute an important portfolio of work in one of the most exciting basins in the world.



The contract will be booked as order intake in the Subsea segment for the second quarter of 2023.