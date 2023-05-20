2023 May 20 15:28

Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge’s tendered his resignation on Tuesday, Dredge Wire reported citing Strawbridge announcement. Port commissioner Diane Gonzalez tolds 3NEWS the port commission accepted his resignation during the commission’s regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting.



The resignation, which came after a meeting in executive session with Strawbridge, is effective May 31, according to port commission chairman Charles Zahn. Strawbridge said Tuesday he could stay on until June 2.



He has been at the port for eight years, acting as its CEO for six.



Strawbridge said he leaves the port of his own volition. While he is excited to see what his future holds, at least one port commissioner is disappointed in Strawbridge’s decision.



Gulley said that in his time at the port, Strawbridge had assembled a team with a level professionalism that had previously been unseen at the Port of Corpus Christi, a team Gulley said he hopes will stay.



The port reported record tonnage through its doors during 2023’s first quarter — 49.6 million tons, 6 million more than in 2022’s first quarter, according to its website.



Gulley also said said that Strawbridge’s exit is just the latest talented professional to leave Corpus Christi.