2023 May 19 17:10

Amogy, Skansi and SEAM sign MoU to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, Skansi Offshore, a shipping company located in the capital of the Faroe Islands, and Norwegian system developer and integrator SEAM, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to the company's release.

The purpose of this agreement is for the three parties to investigate potential technology collaboration in the field of ammonia application, with the common goal of decarbonizing the offshore industry. The first focus of this collaboration is a possible retrofit of Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system on one of Skansi’s existing vessels, allowing it to operate with zero emissions. This opportunity allows all parties to work together in pursuit of a decarbonized shipping industry.



Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050.

Skansi Offshore is a shipping company located in Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands. Skansi were pioneers within the offshore segment in their native market, a market characterized by lifelong maritime traditions. Skansi own and operate 5 state-of-the-art platform supply vessels.

SEAM is a system developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission solutions to the maritime industry.