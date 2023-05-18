2023 May 18 16:05

Wan Hai Lines to add new call at Colombo in America East Coast service

Wan Hai Lines AA7 service added a direct call at the Port of Colombo, according to the company's release. The first vessel will be m/v WAN HAI A10 voy.001 and arrived in Colombo on 16th May 2023.

The service will be operated by 12 container vessels with a capacity of 8,500-13,100 TEU, strengthening the service coverage between Indian subcontinent and USA. The new call will offer Wan Hai Lines’s customers a fast export connection in India and Sri Lanka to America East Coast.

The service rotation is Shanghai - Ningbo - Taipei- Shekou - Cai Mep - Singapore - Colombo- New York – Norfolk – Charleston - Savannah. Ever since the first service was inaugurated in 1996, Wan Hai now offers 9 direct call services covering all major sea ports across Indian coast line.