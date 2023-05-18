2023 May 18 14:18

Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024

Together with Russian companies Rosatom is working on redirecting Russian oil from Baltic ports through the NSR

Rosatom and NOVATEK are set to launch year-round navigation in the eastern part of the Northern Sea Route early next year, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said at the meeting of Vladimir Putin with Government members. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“This is a truly historic decision, which is crucial for the development of the entire Arctic region and particularly important for our country’s economy,” said Alexei Likhachev.

He also reminded about the NSR traffic objectives for this year – 36 million tonnes.

“I would like to note that the embargo introduced by some European countries on the shipment of oil and oil products has become more than just a challenge, it has opened a new window of opportunity for creating an additional cargo shipping base on the NSR. We are working with Russian companies on redirecting Russian oil from Baltic ports through the NSR as the safest and most attractive route. Thanks to the NSR, we have the opportunity to transfer many sea shipping activities from the West to the East,” said the head of Rosatom.