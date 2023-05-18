2023 May 18 13:54

NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023

The route will be extended to Vladivostok

In 2023, the number of ports of call on the NSR coastal line will be increased from 4 to 11, and the route is to be extended to Vladivostok, Alexei Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, said at the meeting of Vladimir Putin with Government members. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“In order to promote transport along the NSR within Russia, we have launched, in conjunction with Rosatomflot, regular coastal service between Murmansk and Kamchatka in 2022 with subsidised rates. The first shipment was loaded to only 15 percent of capacity as the shippers were testing a new route, but the second one was loaded to 90 percent. It is safe to say that transport services along the NSR within Russia enjoy demand,” said Alexei Chekunkov adding that there would be three subsidized passages this year.

According to him, adjustments to the transit goals are anticipated in 2023–2024. “At a time when a number of unfriendly states are trying to revise their plans for transit along the NSR, we are seeing growing interest in using the NSR from China, India and Southeast Asia,” explained the Minister.