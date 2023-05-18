2023 May 18 12:43

Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022

Port of Aberdeen today announced its return to pre-pandemic levels of activity in 2022, a full year ahead of forecast, according to the company's release.

The port increased its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million as vessel arrival numbers surpassed 6,800, up 12% on the previous year, and more than 27.7 million tonnes of vessels and goods moved through the port. An operating profit of £21.3 million was earned, representing a 22% increase compared to 2021.

The Northern Isles ferry service continued its recovery with 163,000 passengers travelling through Aberdeen representing a 47% increase compared to 2021.

These increased activities have had a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs, attracting local supply chain spend and investment. As a Trust port, the profits are reinvested to enhance facilities for future generations.

As construction at the transformative Aberdeen South Harbour expansion nears completion in the coming weeks, the port is poised to capitalise on future growth, supporting the oil and gas, renewables, decommissioning, general cargo, and cruise sectors.

The port unveiled its ambitious net-zero strategy, aiming to become the UK's first net-zero port by 2040. A dedicated investment of £55 million over the next decade will drive this vision forward.



