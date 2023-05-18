2023 May 18 11:42

Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent

As elsewhere, in the Port of Hamburg seaborne cargo throughput for its terminals is currently subject to a challenging economic environment, according to the company's release. Persistent geopolitical tension, EU economic sanctions against Russia, high inflation, global reluctance to make purchases and massive warehouse stocks are restraining cargo handling in European ports. In these aggravated conditions, with seaborne cargo throughput of 28.1 million tons in the first quarter of 2023, down 10.2 percent on the same period of the previous year, Germany’s largest post succeeded in maintaining throughput volume at the same level as the final quarter of last year. Container throughput at 18.6 million tons was 15.9 percent lower than in the same period of the previous year, with the total of 1.9 million TEU being 16.9 percent down.



With handling at 152,000 TEU, up 9.5 percent on the previous year, the USA trades remain a positive feature of seaborne container transport via the Port of Hamburg, with the United States continuing to fill second place after China among the Port of Hamburg’s top trading partners. With 31.7 percent growth to 52,000 TEU meanwhile, trade with Canada also grew robustly.

Up by 5.4 percent on the same period of last year, at 9.3 million tons the trend was also positive on bulk cargo handling in Hamburg. The best performer was the liquid cargo sector, with an increase of 12.3 percent. Imports of oil products rose by 27.4 percent. Since existing handling capacities facilitated import and further transport of energy sources required at short notice, the port contributed to the reliability of energy supplies. The agribulk sector also grew. Higher exports of grain and feedstuffs, along with higher imports of oleaginous fruits, fuelled an 11.8 percent growth to 1.8 million tons. Grab cargo throughput was almost unchanged on the first quarter of the previous year.



With a 17.5 percent increase to 67 calls by containerships of the Megamax class, those with capacities of over 18,000 TEU, the trend for larger containerships to call the Port of Hamburg was maintained. “Many newbuilds ordered by shipowners are now entering service. The first call in Hamburg by the ‘OOCL Spain’, with a capacity 24,188 TEU, illustrated this. This persistent trend shows the urgent necessity of securing the water depths essential for an ability once again to eliminate any temporary restriction of water depths on the tidal Elbe,” said Mattern.



During the first quarter, 11.6 million tons were transported to and from the hinterland by rail, or 3.4 percent less than in the same period the previous year. The downturn in seaborne container throughput caused correspondingly fewer - 10.1 percent – containers (635,00 TEU) to be transported by rail in pre- and on-carriage. Wagonload transport was maintained at a stable level.

For the remainder of the year, a recovery in Port of Hamburg throughput total may be expected.