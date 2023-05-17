2023 May 17 17:42

Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project

Allseas’ superior single-lift technology has been selected to install supersized offshore wind converter stations for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW Program and play a key role in Europe’s energy transition, according to Allseas's release.



The companies signed a multi-year framework agreement for the transportation and installation (T&I) of topsides and jackets for at least 8 Dutch and 6 German 2 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind projects in the North Sea.



Allseas has been awarded 15 “slots” for T&I of a supporting jacket or high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter topsides for the transmission of wind-generated power to shore. Allseas will deploy its revolutionary single-lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the works.

The agreement continues the strong collaboration between TenneT and Allseas, following earlier offshore wind installation awards for transformer stations (700 MW) in the Dutch North Sea.



Nine European countries including the Netherlands have pledged to boost their combined North Sea offshore wind capacity by at least 120 GW by 2030. To meet these ambitious goals, operators are advancing plans for next generation offshore grid systems supported by 2 GW converter stations.



