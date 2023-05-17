2023 May 17 15:53

Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe

Costa Cruises has signed an agreement with LC3 Trasporti to start using bio-LNG-powered trucks to transport supplies needed by its cruise ships, according to the company's release.

The collaboration between the two Italian companies will officially begin on May 19, when the Costa Firenze ship will call for the first time in the port of Kiel, Germany, from where she will depart weekly until mid-September to offer seven-day cruises to the Norwegian fjords.

The supply of goods needed by the ship, such as some types of food, beverages, and technical supplies, will be transported from Costa Cruises' warehouses in Genoa to Kiel using LC3 Transport trucks powered by bio-LNG, the liquefied biomethane obtained by refining waste from the livestock industry.

The use of this alternative fuel for the road transport of goods will cut CO2 emissions by almost 90 percent, and particulate emissions by almost 100 percent as compared to a conventional Euro VI diesel vehicle.



