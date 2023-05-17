  • Home
  • News
  • Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 17 15:53

    Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe

    Costa Cruises has signed an agreement with LC3 Trasporti to start using bio-LNG-powered trucks to transport supplies needed by its cruise ships, according to the company's release.

    The collaboration between the two Italian companies will officially begin on May 19, when the Costa Firenze ship will call for the first time in the port of Kiel, Germany, from where she will depart weekly until mid-September to offer seven-day cruises to the Norwegian fjords.

    The supply of goods needed by the ship, such as some types of food, beverages, and technical supplies, will be transported from Costa Cruises' warehouses in Genoa to Kiel using LC3 Transport trucks powered by bio-LNG, the liquefied biomethane obtained by refining waste from the livestock industry.

    The use of this alternative fuel for the road transport of goods will cut CO2 emissions by almost 90 percent, and particulate emissions by almost 100 percent as compared to a conventional Euro VI diesel vehicle.

Другие новости по темам: cruises  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
15:35 Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
15:14 WinGD solutions deliver major benefits for new NYK Line carriers
15:00 Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen
14:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels
14:18 Forth Ports commits operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 & Net Zero by 2042
13:54 Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23
13:29 Global Ports puts in service two new mobile cranes at VSC terminal
12:33 Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023
12:01 Fincantieri delivers corvette “Semaisma” to Qatari Ministry of Defence
11:40 Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports
11:12 Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD
10:35 Rosatom expects number of NSR voyages to increase 2.5 times to 4,000 by 2030
10:11 Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure
09:41 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV
09:12 Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

2023 May 16

18:24 Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes
18:06 “K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel
17:41 NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya
17:23 Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
17:04 Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised “Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive”
16:34 ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers
16:14 Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam
15:44 Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn
15:24 Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, USA
15:04 NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW
14:40 Tina Revsbech to join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO
14:24 India counts on container turnover with Russia to surge 5.5 times to 760 thousand TEU by 2042
14:13 Port Houston container volumes decline by 8% to 307,879 TEUs in April 2023
13:45 Maritime consortium successfully completes ammonia co-firing test using ammonia-fueled engine
13:24 Aers Energy Belgie selects Air Products to build a hydrogen refueling station in Zeebrugge, Belgium
12:13 RINA exceeds 660 million in revenue and presents the strategic plan to 2027
11:50 Concession agreement on construction and operation of handling facility in Novorossiysk to be signed for 49 years
11:32 Singapore receives its first SGE methodology-certified LNG cargo
11:04 Singapore April bunker sales hit three-month high
10:42 DSME reports net loss of $90 million in first quarter
10:10 Major northern Chinese land port reports record import, export value in Jan - April 2023
09:51 Maersk expands its warehousing footprint in Bangladesh
09:25 TotalEnergies launches a battery farm project for energy storage at its Antwerp refinery
09:18 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV delivered yet another batch of commercial cargo to Syria

2023 May 15

20:01 Vladimir Katyshev appointed as General Director of Vympel Shipyard
18:07 Princess Cruises names second Sphere Class ship Star Princess
17:55 Flag-hoisting ceremony held on new corvette of Project 20380
17:30 Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes sets a new world record
17:06 HMM Q1 net sinks over 90 pct on lower shipping rates
16:47 New CO2 reception facilities will make Aalborg one of Europe’s leaders in carbon management
16:14 Wartsila LNG reliquefaction retrofit contract reduces costs and emissions
16:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M'2023 rose by 10.3% YoY
15:56 Maersk completes divestment of Maersk Supply Service
15:17 Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2023 rose by 0.2% YoY to 193.4 million tonnes
14:24 HHLA's revenue fell by 5.6 percent to € 364.7 million in Q1 2023
14:23 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2023 fell by 12.2% YoY
13:55 Oldendorff Carriers releases a green corridor feasibility report on the West Australia – East Asia iron ore trade route
13:25 Damen opens new service hub in Vietnam
12:57 Rosmorport's Nadezhda sailboat sets out on a training voyage