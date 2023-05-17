2023 May 17 14:42

Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held a ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 363 accompanied by a charity donation at Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard, according to the company's release.

Wan Hai has ordered twelve (12) 3,013 TEU container vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. WAN HAI 363 is the 12th vessel in the series of 3,013 TEU container ships built by Japan Marine United Corporation KURE Shipyard. Ms. Yoko Kaburagi, Director Vice President of Sojitz Logistics Corporation christened the vessel during the ceremony.

The design of the 3,013 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environmental friendliness aspect into account. They are equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin, an AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system and meet the requirements for NOx Tier III. All the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations.