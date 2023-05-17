2023 May 17 11:40

Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports

Over RUB 7.5 billion spent for environmental activities between 2018 and May 2023

Stevedoring companies continue modernization of terminals in the Primorsky Territory and introduction of environmentally friendly technologies, approaches and methods in coal handling. Almost 100 units of environment protection systems have been installed and 50 units of special equipment have been acquired over several years, says press center of the Primorye Government.

According to the regional Ministry of Nature, activities on closing the zones of coal handling and cleaning, installation of closed conveyor lines continue in the ports of the Primorsky Territory.

Stevedores build shelters, install aspiration systems and wind protection screens.

According to the specialists, regulators control the environmental situation in the ports and at the adjacent territories. They bring to justice those violating the environmental legislation.