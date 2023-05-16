2023 May 16 15:44

Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn

Terminal operator PK Terminal OÜ, operating at Muuga Harbour, signed a long term contract with fertilizer producer Yara for the handling and storage of safe fertilizers, according to the Port of Tallinn's release.

For this purpose, a new 9,500 m2 complex warehouse was built at Muuga Harbour, which consists of a bulk warehouse surrounded by concrete walls and a PVC-covered warehouse for packaged goods. In addition, PK Terminal also started offering fertilizer packaging services on a new packaging line produced in the Netherlands.

PK Terminal has been issued an operating permit by TTJA for fertilizer handling and storage.

With the opening of the new warehouse, Yara will be logistically closer to the farmers with its fertilizers, because a large part of Estonian grain moves through Muuga Harbour.