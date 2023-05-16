2023 May 16 14:13

Port Houston container volumes decline by 8% to 307,879 TEUs in April 2023

Port Houston’s container exports continue to outpace historic 2022 volumes, according to the company's release. Loaded exports specifically are up 17% year-to-date compared to last year, due in large part to the demand for resin exports. In total, 1,026,260 loaded TEUs were handled through April at Port Houston, surpassing the 1 million-mark earlier in the year than ever before. A slight softening of import container cargo compared to the record-breaking volumes of 2022 was expected and budgeted for this year.

Although loaded containers at Port Houston declined by 10% in April compared to April 2022, they are up 3% for the year. Port Houston’s total container volume for the month of April declined by 8% compared to the same month last year, to 307,879 TEUs.

Year-to-date total container volumes are flat at 1,241,910 TEUs thus far this year.

Through April Port Houston’s total container cargo consisted of 51% imports and 49% exports.

Steel imports were up 17% this month, reaching 442,037 tons. Total tonnage through all Port Houston facilities is up 1% through April.

