2023 May 16 12:13

RINA exceeds 660 million in revenue and presents the strategic plan to 2027

The shareholders' meeting of RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy, approved the financial statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2022, showing net revenues of 664 million euros, up 21% compared to 2021, according to the company's release. At the same time, net profits rose to 12.5 million euros, compared to 8.1 million euros in 2021.

After accounting for the impact of the share purchase transaction and the acquisition of Patrick Engineering, the normalised Net Financial Position is €114 million.

The company also presented a new strategic plan running to 2027, confirming the key focus areas of energy transition and ESG, and the objective of achieving organic revenues of approximately 1.25 billion euros. The plan is underpinned by growth across all sectors, from Engineering Consultancy to Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), with significant growth anticipated not only in Italy but also in the USA, the UK, the Middle East and Asia.

The recent acquisition of Patrick Engineering - the Chicago-based engineering consultancy company - is part of a development plan in North America in the energy, infrastructure, industry and mobility markets.

In the Marine sector, the company reaffirmed the strategic importance of Greece and Asia, while the Certification business unit aims to expand its presence in Europe and consolidate its position in Italy. Furthermore, the company is pursuing its goal of becoming the dominant player in the Italian Real Estate industry and beyond.

RINA will support this development with significant internal growth. By 2027, the organisation plans to employ over 1800 highly skilled technical experts worldwide who will be instrumental in driving the Group's digital transformation. Key roles will include environmental and computer engineers, project managers, and graduates in economics.

2023 is shaping up to be a strong year for RINA, despite the challenges posed by global inflation. The company's key markets continue to perform well, as reflected in the first-quarter results, which met budget expectations. Looking ahead, RINA is well poised to capitalise on a range of timely opportunities, from infrastructure and renewable energy to nuclear, cybersecurity, and even space and defence.

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy & Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2022 of 664 million euros, 5.300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.