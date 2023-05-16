2023 May 16 09:18

Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV delivered yet another batch of commercial cargo to Syria

On May 13, 2023, the cargo ship Sparta IV, owned by Oboronlogistics, delivered another batch of commercial cargo from the Russian Federation to Syria, which included industrial chemicals, carbon-containing materials, base oils, civil special equipment, and prefabricated construction cargo, according to the company.

The transportation was carried out as part of the joint work of Russian and Syrian companies on the implementation of agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Specialists of Oboronlogistics note in 2023 an increase in the volume of traffic to Syria, an influx of new customers and an increasing interest in this area among commercial customers, which confirms the reorientation of Russian business, including to the Middle East. Thus, the port of Tartus becomes a significant hub in this direction, and the vessels of Oboronlogistics involved in the line help customers build new logistics chains.

The modern and high-speed cargo ship Sparta IV specializes in the delivery of general, container and bulk cargo, and also carries out the transportation of goods requiring special conditions, including perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy construction equipment and oversized cargo.

The deadweight of Sparta IV is 8,625 tons. The vessel has two cargo holds and can transport 630 TEU, including 44 refrigerated containers.