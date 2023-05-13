2023 May 13 15:09

Solstad received a LoI for charter of the CSV Normand Maximus

An undisclosed subsea contractor to charter the CSV Normand Maximus for a period of minimum 490 days



Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) says it has received a Letter of Intent from an undisclosed subsea contractor for hire of the CSV Normand Maximus for a period of minimum 490 days with commencement first quarter 2024.



The commercial terms are confidential between the parties but are in line with present market terms for this vessel category.



Key vessel particulars:

The subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus is the largest vessel in the Solstad Offshore fleet, with its 900t AHC crane and 550t VLS. Normand Maximus is 178 meters long and can accommodate up to 180 people.