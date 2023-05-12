2023 May 12 15:46

Stolt Tankers joins The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

Stolt Tankers has joined the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN). The network is working to create a maritime industry free of corruption and foster a culture of integrity, according to the company's release.

Founded by a small group of maritime companies, MACN has grown into a global organisation of more than 180 members, who work together with governments, non-governmental organisations and social enterprises to eliminate corruption in all forms. They do this by raising awareness of the issues, providing advice and support to overcome the challenges, implementing MACN anti-corruption principles and co-developing and sharing best practices.



