2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023

It will be held as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme

The second Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference will be held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023, as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme. The first conference was successfully held in September 2022. Taking into account the viewers of the conference stream on PortNews TV, it gathered about 1000 participants.

Real measures aimed at preservation and development of ship repair business in Russia will begin to work already in 2023: the Ministry of Industry and Trade counts on setting of zero VAT for ship repair companies signing investment agreements on modernization of production with the adoption of relevant amendments into the Tax Code in the second half of the year. Thus, the Government establishes clear rules of the game for the domestic segment of ship repair.

The demand for ship repair and modernization is high. Therefore, if the systemic issues, such as upgrading of the facilities and ensuring uninterrupted supply of ship components, are addressed, this business will become more profitable.

Meanwhile, Russia intensifies the construction of floating docks and undertakes active measures towards ship components import substitution, improves start-up, adjustment and software services. The demands of shipbuilding have stirred up Russian industry: the demand for the products needed by Russian fleet opens a new sales market which used to be occupied by foreign manufacturers. Russian companies have already started producing new range of ship components and the share of domestic manufacturers in growing steadily.

However, the issue of contract prices and time in the ship repair industry is still acute. There is still a problem of uneven loading of facilities, interaction of large and state customers with small ship repair yards.

The issues affecting the sector will be discussed at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference which will be held in Emerald Hotel, Saint-Petersburg (Suvorvsky prospect 18) on 18 September 2023 as part of the NEVA Exhibition zero day programme.

Participation fee is foreseen. Terms and registration >>>>.

Advertising opportunities are offered. Contact snitko@portnews.ru or your advertizing managers at IAA PortNews.