2023 May 12 13:35

Stolthaven Terminals signs MoU for green methanol bunkering hub in Australia

Stolthaven Terminals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Australia to explore the commercial feasibility of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub at Port of Melbourne in Victoria, according to the company's release.

The MoU, led by Port of Melbourne, also includes Maersk, ANL (a subsidiary of CMA-CGM), Svitzer, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy. Together, the companies will examine a potential project involving the transportation of green methanol from production sites in Bell Bay, Tasmania (ABEL Energy) and Portland, Victoria (HAMR Energy) to Port of Melbourne for storage and bunkering services.

The MoU provides a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed.



Stolthaven Terminals is currently involved in a number of projects to provide storage solutions for hydrogen, ammonia and green methanol, including its new joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, a potential ammonia import facility at the Advario Stolthaven Antwerp terminal in partnership with Fluxys, and a potential project in partnership with the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex in Brazil to develop a terminal focused on storing and handling green hydrogen and associated products such as ammonia.



